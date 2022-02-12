New Match Official For WWE Elimination Chamber

A new women’s tag team match is official for WWE Elimination Chamber. WWE announced following tonight’s show that Ronda Rousey and Naomi will team up to face Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair at the PPV.

The match was announced after the main event of tonight’s show saw Charlotte Flair defeat Naomi to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Flair and Deville attacked Naomi after the match, and Rousey came out to make the save.

Elimination Chamber takes place on February 19th from Saudi Arabia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.