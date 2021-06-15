wrestling / News
New Match Official For WWE Hell in a Cell
June 14, 2021
We have a new match for this weekend’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV. It was announced on tonight’s show that Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler will go one on one at the PPV.
The match was set up with Bliss announcing that she was putting her friend Lilly in a “timeout” because of her misbehavior and WWE going out on the road. She then was approached by Nia Jax, who said Baszler will “see her” on Sunday at the PPV. Bliss and Jax would face off later in the show, with Reginald getting involved to prevent Bliss from pinning Jax and causing a DQ.
We’ll have an updated lineup for Hell in the Cell, which takes place on Sunday, after tonight’s show finishes.
