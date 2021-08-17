wrestling / News

New Match Official For WWE SummerSlam

August 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Summerslam

WWE has announced a new match for this weekend’s SummerSlam PPV. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Alexa Bliss will face Eva Marie on Saturday’s show.

SummerSlam takes place on Saturday from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere. We’ll have an updated lineup after Raw.

