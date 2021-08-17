wrestling / News
New Match Official For WWE SummerSlam
August 16, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a new match for this weekend’s SummerSlam PPV. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Alexa Bliss will face Eva Marie on Saturday’s show.
SummerSlam takes place on Saturday from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere. We’ll have an updated lineup after Raw.
"Imagine wanting to actually BE like @natalieevamarie. The #LillyLution on the other hand, I can see that."@AlexaBliss_WWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tonf7WawMx
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2021
