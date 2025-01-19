wrestling / News
New Match Set For Pro Wrestling EVE Multiverse Rumble
January 18, 2025 | Posted by
An International title match has been added to Pro Wrestling EVE Multiverse Rumble on February 7. Nina Samuels will defend against Myla Grace. Elsewhere, Alex Windsor will take on Jamie Hayter. It will take place at the Penny Social in London.
Feb 7 – Walthamstow, London
EVE International Championship
Nina Samuels [C] vs Myla Grace
As revealed by @CoreyBrennanFF @Fightful, @MylaGrace_x returns to EVE after a hugely successful Japanese stay, to challenge @NinaSamuels123 for her EVE INT'L title on Friday Feb 7 in London pic.twitter.com/iqT8n5SmyQ
— EVE – Riot Grrrls of Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) January 18, 2025
