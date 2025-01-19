wrestling / News

New Match Set For Pro Wrestling EVE Multiverse Rumble

January 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pro Wrestling EVE Image Credit: Pro Wrestling EVE

An International title match has been added to Pro Wrestling EVE Multiverse Rumble on February 7. Nina Samuels will defend against Myla Grace. Elsewhere, Alex Windsor will take on Jamie Hayter. It will take place at the Penny Social in London.

