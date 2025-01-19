New Match Set For Pro Wrestling EVE Multiverse Rumble

An International title match has been added to Pro Wrestling EVE Multiverse Rumble on February 7. Nina Samuels will defend against Myla Grace. Elsewhere, Alex Windsor will take on Jamie Hayter. It will take place at the Penny Social in London.

Feb 7 – Walthamstow, London

EVE International Championship

Nina Samuels [C] vs Myla Grace As revealed by @CoreyBrennanFF @Fightful, @MylaGrace_x returns to EVE after a hugely successful Japanese stay, to challenge @NinaSamuels123 for her EVE INT'L title on Friday Feb 7 in London pic.twitter.com/iqT8n5SmyQ — EVE – Riot Grrrls of Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) January 18, 2025