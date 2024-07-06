New Match & Segment Added To This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a new match and segment for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. The company announced on Friday that Riho vs. Lady Frost will take place on tomorrow’s show, as will a promo segment featuring Jack Perry.

The updated card for Saturday’s episode, which airs on TNT, is:

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal Match: Adam Page vs. Jay White

* Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. The Iron Savages

* Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora

* Riho vs. Lady Frost

* We’ll hear from Jack Perry

* MJF opens the show