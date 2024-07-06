wrestling / News
New Match & Segment Added To This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW has announced a new match and segment for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. The company announced on Friday that Riho vs. Lady Frost will take place on tomorrow’s show, as will a promo segment featuring Jack Perry.
The updated card for Saturday’s episode, which airs on TNT, is:
* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal Match: Adam Page vs. Jay White
* Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. The Iron Savages
* Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora
* Riho vs. Lady Frost
* We’ll hear from Jack Perry
* MJF opens the show
#AEWCollision TOMORROW!@landerscenter | Southaven, MS
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @tntdrama
RIHO vs Lady Frost
RIHO stepped up to take "The Professor's" exam last week on Collision, and TOMORROW The First #AEW Women's World Champion COLLIDES w/ @RealLadyFrost!
TOMORROW 8/7c on TNT pic.twitter.com/7EfVz5mf6j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 5, 2024