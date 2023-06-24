New Match & Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a new match and segment for Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Rampage that Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action, while Miro will speak in a segment on the show.

The updated linup for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT, is:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Swerve Strickland

CM Punk, FTR and Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns

* Brody King vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA

* Christian Cage will address the TNT Championship situation

* Sting/Darby Allin reveal their partner for Forbidden Door

* We’ll hear from Miro