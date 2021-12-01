New Match, Segment Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company has announced that Edris Enofé, who made his WWE TV debut on the November 19th episode of 205 Live, will make his NXT debut on tonight’s show.

In addition, the adventures of MSK will continue as they seek their shaman. The full updated lineup for tonight’s show is:

* WarGames Advantage Ladder Match: Opponents determined by WWE.com fan poll

* WarGames Advantage Ladder Match: Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray

* Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner vs. Legado del Fantasma (winning team will receive NXT tag team title shot)

* Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase

* Edris Enofé vs. TBA

* The Continuing Adventures of MSK

* Joe Gacy invites you to his all-inclusive invitational