wrestling / News
New Match and Segment Set For This Week’s Smackdown
WWE has announced a new match and segment for this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that Sami Zayn will face AJ Styles in a continuation of their feud (along with Jeff Hardy) over who the appropriate Intercontinental Champion is.
In addition, WWE announced a “Moment of Bliss” segment with Alexa Bliss welcoming special guest Nikki Cross. The announced match and segment join the previously-announced Samoan Street Fight pitting Roman Reigns and Jey Uso against King Corbin and Sheamus.
The announcement is as follows:
AJ Styles to battle Sami Zayn as Intercontinental Title argument heats up
AJ Styles will take on Sami Zayn in a showdown of two Superstars who both believe they are the rightful Intercontinental Champion.
Zayn has wreaked havoc since his return, as the boisterous Superstar has tried to stake claim to the Intercontinental Title. The Great Liberator reasserted himself by attacking Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy in his reemergence on the blue brand. Zayn would then break up Hardy and Styles’ title clash last week.
Will the matchup between Styles and Zayn help clear up the Intercontinental Title picture or leave it even more chaotic than before?
Tune into Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to catch Styles take on Zayn.
Alexa Bliss welcomes Nikki Cross as special guest on “A Moment of Bliss”
What, or perhaps who, has possessed Alexa Bliss in recent weeks?
The WWE Universe may learn more about what’s been motivating Bliss, as Nikki Cross joins her on “A Moment of Bliss” this week. Cross has tried her best in recent weeks to snap her friend out of a trance, but Bliss appears to be captivated by something else. The most shocking moment came last week as Bliss landed a Sister Abigail on Cross, and then walked up the ramp in an apparent daze.
Will Cross finally be able to reach her friend? Or will Bliss descend into an even deeper darkness?
Catch “A Moment of Bliss” on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston’s Promo On A Cookie Was Reportedly A Shot At WWE
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Loved Dusty Rhodes As A Booker, How Dusty’s Booking Style Was Different
- Renee Young On If Her WWE Career Was Affected by Jon Moxley’s Jump, Talks Being At AEW All Out
- Miro On His Excitement For Working With Tony Khan, What He Loves About The AEW Product