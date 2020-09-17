New Match and Segment Set For This Week’s Smackdown

WWE has announced a new match and segment for this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that Sami Zayn will face AJ Styles in a continuation of their feud (along with Jeff Hardy) over who the appropriate Intercontinental Champion is.

In addition, WWE announced a “Moment of Bliss” segment with Alexa Bliss welcoming special guest Nikki Cross. The announced match and segment join the previously-announced Samoan Street Fight pitting Roman Reigns and Jey Uso against King Corbin and Sheamus.

The announcement is as follows: