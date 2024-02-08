New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a new match for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. The company announced on Dynamite that Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli will face CMLL stars Esfinge & Star Jr on Saturday’s show. The match was set up[ when Esfinge & Star Jr confronted the Blackpool Combat Club on Dynamite after the stable’s win over Mascara Dorada, Hechicero, & Volador Jr.

The updated lineup for Saturday’s show is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Esfinge & Star Jr

* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland