New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
September 12, 2024
AEW has announced a new match for this weekend’s episode of Collision. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Yuka Sakazaki will face Serena Deeb on Saturday’s show, as you can see below.
The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT, is:
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. FTR
This Sat, 9/14
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
TNT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT@YukaSakazaki vs @SerenaDeeb
With Yuka Sakazaki cleared to return, The Professor + The Magical Girl are back on course to collide:
they finally fight 1-on-1 on Collision!
Yuka Sakazaki vs Serena Deeb on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/2EcX4yIcpf
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 12, 2024