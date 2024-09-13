wrestling / News

New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

September 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 9-14-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a new match for this weekend’s episode of Collision. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Yuka Sakazaki will face Serena Deeb on Saturday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT, is:

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. FTR

