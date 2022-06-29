wrestling / News
New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts
Ethan Page has Orange Cassidy in his sights, with a match set for this week’s Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced tonight on Twitter that by request of Dan Lambert, Page and Cassidy will face off on Wednesday’s show.
Lambert cut a promo saying that size matters which is why MMA has weight classics. He said that “it’s time to put the children back in the room” so that “real men” like Page can get their PPV time. He noted that Cassidy is the epitome of “lazy undersized” wrestlers that AEW fans idolize.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Blood & Guts: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Claudio Castagnoli, & Jon Moxley
* Ethan Page vs. Orange Cassidy
* Christian Cage appears
