New Match Set For AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week Two
July 15, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced a new match for week to of the AEW Fyter-Fest themed episodes of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, it was announced that Jon Moxley and his Blackpool Combat Club teammate Wheeler Yuta will team up to face the Best Friends, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), on Wednesday’s show.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:
* Barbwire Everywhere Match: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston
The Jericho Appreciation Society will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
* Darby Allin vs. Brody King
* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Varsity Blonds
* Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends
