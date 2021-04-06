New Match Set For AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that Page will face off with Max Caster on Wednesday’s show, stemming from Caster’s win over Colt Cabana on AEW Dark: Elevation. Caster then asked for a match with Page, which Tony Khan granted. The updated lineup is as follows:

* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. JD Drake

* Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers

* The Bunny vs. Tay Conti

* Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country

* The Inner Circle returns

* Hangman Page vs. Max Caster