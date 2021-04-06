wrestling / News
New Match Set For AEW Dynamite
Hangman Page will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that Page will face off with Max Caster on Wednesday’s show, stemming from Caster’s win over Colt Cabana on AEW Dark: Elevation. Caster then asked for a match with Page, which Tony Khan granted. The updated lineup is as follows:
* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. JD Drake
* Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers
* The Bunny vs. Tay Conti
* Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country
* The Inner Circle returns
* Hangman Page vs. Max Caster
After @PlatinumMax Caster’s win on Elevation, taking him to 7-1 with 3 straight wins over Dark Order members (10, Reynolds, Colt), AEW GM @TonyKhan has granted Caster’s request for a bout on #AEWDynamite this week vs. AEW’s #1 ranked wrestler + friend of #DarkOrder, #HangmanPage! pic.twitter.com/hPxfsAJ6Hp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2021
