New Match Set For AEW Fyter Fest Night Two Episode of Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for this week’s AEW Dynamite, the second night of Fyter Fest. The company announced on Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation that Frankie Kazarian will face Doc Gallows on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Britt Baker vs.Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

* IWGP United States Championship Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts)

* Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (Spears can use a steel chair)

* Orange Cassidy vs. The Blade

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Doc Gallows