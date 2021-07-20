wrestling / News
New Match Set For AEW Fyter Fest Night Two Episode of Dynamite
July 19, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced a new match for this week’s AEW Dynamite, the second night of Fyter Fest. The company announced on Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation that Frankie Kazarian will face Doc Gallows on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Britt Baker vs.Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
* IWGP United States Championship Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts)
* Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (Spears can use a steel chair)
* Orange Cassidy vs. The Blade
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Doc Gallows
