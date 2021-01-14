New Match Set For Beach Break Episode of AEW Dynamite

AEW has set a new match for the Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced tonight, via Thunder Rosa, that Rosa’s match with Britt Baker will take place on the February 3rd episode.

You can check out some clips from tonight’s show, with Rosa telling Baker about the match on tonight’s show and Baker’s reaction:

IT'S OFFICIAL (maybe not in the mind of Britt Baker though)

Feb 3rd at BEACH BREAK!

It's @thunderrosa22 vs. Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/dtE2ClVHEf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2021