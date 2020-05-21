wrestling / News

New Match Set For AEW Double or Nothing

May 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing

Another match is official for this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing as Shawn Spears will take on Dustin Rhodes. Spears challenged Rhodes to a match for the PPV on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The match was announced as official soon after.

We’ll have an updated card for Double or Nothing after Dynamite. The show airs on PPV through FITE TV on Saturday.

