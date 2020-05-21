wrestling / News
New Match Set For AEW Double or Nothing
May 20, 2020 | Posted by
Another match is official for this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing as Shawn Spears will take on Dustin Rhodes. Spears challenged Rhodes to a match for the PPV on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The match was announced as official soon after.
We’ll have an updated card for Double or Nothing after Dynamite. The show airs on PPV through FITE TV on Saturday.
More Trending Stories
- More Wrestlers React To The Passing of Shad Gaspard: William Regal, Shane McMahon, Bayley, Jerry Lawler, More
- Taynara Conti On Wearing Her ‘Released’ Shirt at NXT Live Events, Not Telling Anyone Until the Last Minute, What It Was Intended to Mean
- Vince Russo Explains Why He Thinks AEW Is Full of Politics, Says He Wouldn’t Go Into Wrestling If He Could Do It All Over Again
- CM Punk Discusses Asking Steve Austin To Give Him The Stunner, How Match With Austin Almost Happened