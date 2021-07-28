wrestling / News
New Match Set For AEW Fight For the Fallen
Thunder Rosa will be in action on this week’s Fight For the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Rosa, who officially signed a contract with AEW last week, will face Julia Hart on Wednesday’s show.
The card for Fight For the Fallen is:
* No Disqualification Match:Nick Gage vs. Chris Jericho
* IWGP United States Championship Match: Lance Archer (c) vs. Hikuleo
* 5-on-5 Elimination Match:Super Elite vs. The Dark Order and Adam Page
* Santana and Ortiz (w/ Konnan) vs. FTR (w/ Tully Blanchard)
* Christian Cage and Jurassic Express vs. Angelico and Private Party
* Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart
* Ricky Starks FTW Championship Celebration
* Tony Khan announcement
Less than a week after signing with #AEW, tomorrow night at 8pm ET/7pm CT Live at #FightForTheFallen @thunderrosa22 has her 1st #AEWDynamite bout since joining the AEW roster, and she’ll take on the former 2 time national cheerleading champion @TheJuliaHart of the #VarsityBlonds! pic.twitter.com/cTqcobBLIZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Matt Cardona Got Tweets From Fans Wanting Nick Gage To Kill Chelsea Green, Talks GCW Homecoming Reaction
- Note On Original Plans For Karrion Kross vs. Jeff Hardy Rematch On WWE RAW
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Returning For AEW Appearances, Backstage Atmosphere In AEW
- Eric Bischoff On CM Punk & Daniel Bryan To AEW Rumors, Differences In How AEW & WWE Use Legends