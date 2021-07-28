New Match Set For AEW Fight For the Fallen

Thunder Rosa will be in action on this week’s Fight For the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Rosa, who officially signed a contract with AEW last week, will face Julia Hart on Wednesday’s show.

The card for Fight For the Fallen is:

* No Disqualification Match:Nick Gage vs. Chris Jericho

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Lance Archer (c) vs. Hikuleo

* 5-on-5 Elimination Match:Super Elite vs. The Dark Order and Adam Page

* Santana and Ortiz (w/ Konnan) vs. FTR (w/ Tully Blanchard)

* Christian Cage and Jurassic Express vs. Angelico and Private Party

* Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart

* Ricky Starks FTW Championship Celebration

* Tony Khan announcement