New Match Set For AEW WrestleDream
September 13, 2023
AEW has a new match set for WrestleDream in October. Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite saw Swerve Strickland challenge Hangman Page to a match at the PPV, which takes place on October 1st on Seattle. AEW later made the match official.
The updated lineup for the October 1st show, which airs on PPV, is:
* Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page
Sunday, Oct. 1st
#AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV
@ClimateArena Seattle, WA
It's official!
In his hometown of Seattle, @swerveconfident will go toe-to-toe with #HangmanAdamPage!
🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/29xvQ4R7QP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023
