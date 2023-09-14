New Match Set For AEW WrestleDream

AEW has a new match set for WrestleDream in October. Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite saw Swerve Strickland challenge Hangman Page to a match at the PPV, which takes place on October 1st on Seattle. AEW later made the match official.

The updated lineup for the October 1st show, which airs on PPV, is:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page