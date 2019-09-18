wrestling / News
New Match Set For Impact Bound For Glory, Updated Card
September 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for next month’s Bound For Glory PPV. The company announced on Monday that Michael Elgin will take on Naomichi Marufuji at the PPV, which takes place on October 20th in Chicago, Illinois.
The updated card for the PPV is:
* Impact World Championship Match: Brian vs. Sami Callihan
* Moose vs. Ken Shamrock
* Naomichi Marufuji vs. Michael Elgin
* The Rascalz vs. Dr. Wagner Jr & 2 Mystery Partners
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says Vince McMahon’s Involvement Will Not Change the Core of NXT, Talks NXT vs. AEW
- KM and Pat Buck Reach Out To Big Cass After WrestlePro Incident, Enzo Thanks Fans For Support
- Bruce Prichard on What Happened With Jean-Pierre Lafitte Refusing to Job to Diesel in Montreal, How Montreal Shows Were Booked Differently at the Time
- Jim Ross Says Jim Herd Wanted Ric Flair to Have a Spartacus Gimmick in WCW, How Flair Reacted