New Match Set For Impact Bound For Glory, Updated Card

September 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bound for Glory

– Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for next month’s Bound For Glory PPV. The company announced on Monday that Michael Elgin will take on Naomichi Marufuji at the PPV, which takes place on October 20th in Chicago, Illinois.

The updated card for the PPV is:

* Impact World Championship Match: Brian vs. Sami Callihan
* Moose vs. Ken Shamrock
* Naomichi Marufuji vs. Michael Elgin
* The Rascalz vs. Dr. Wagner Jr & 2 Mystery Partners

