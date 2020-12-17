wrestling / News
New Match Set For MLW: Kings of Colosseum
We have a second match officially set for the MLW Kings of Colosseum event next month. On tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion, it was made official that Alex Hammerstone will face new CONTRA Unit member Mads Krugger. The match was confirmed after Hammerstone put out the challenge, stemming from his attack at Krugger’s hands last month on The Restart.
The updated lineup for the show, which takes place on January 6th, is:
* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush
* Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger
Here's our own @AliciaAtout who's trying to stay away from the mayhem ensuing backstage between CONTRA and Hammerstone with the #KingsOfColosseum control center with a MAJOR update for January 6th. #MLWFusion
📺 💻 📱 YouTube | Fubo Sports
🔗 https://t.co/6FltkWn5Qe pic.twitter.com/1liNcoajqs
— MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 17, 2020
