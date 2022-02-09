wrestling / News

New Match Set For MLW SuperFight

February 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW SuperFight Image Credit: MLW

MLW has announced a new grudge match for MLW SuperFight. The company announced on Tuesday that nZo will face KC Navarro at the February 26th show, granting Navarro a chance for revenge after nZo attacked him last month in his debut appearance.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Davey Richards
* National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman
* Stairway To Hell Match: Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu
* nZo vs. KC Navarro
* Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW

