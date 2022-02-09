New Match Set For MLW SuperFight

MLW has announced a new grudge match for MLW SuperFight. The company announced on Tuesday that nZo will face KC Navarro at the February 26th show, granting Navarro a chance for revenge after nZo attacked him last month in his debut appearance.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Davey Richards

* National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

* Stairway To Hell Match: Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu

* nZo vs. KC Navarro

* Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW