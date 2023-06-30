New Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced Kenny Omega in action on next week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Omega will compete in his first match since Forbidden Door this past Sunday when he takes on Wheeler Yuta.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Match: Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Kenny Omega