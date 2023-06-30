wrestling / News
New Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced Kenny Omega in action on next week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Omega will compete in his first match since Forbidden Door this past Sunday when he takes on Wheeler Yuta.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Match: Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Kenny Omega
This Wednesday, 7/5
Edmonton
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT@KennyOmegamanX vs @WheelerYuta
After an all-time classic match at #ForbiddenDoor, Kenny Omega returns to the ring to fight the man who pinned him in Anarchy in the Arena, BCC's Wheeler Yuta! pic.twitter.com/eUR7S8HBvj
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 30, 2023