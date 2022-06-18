New Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi will ally for a tag team match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that Moxley and Tanahashi will face off with Chris Jericho and Lance Archer. The match will take place than a week before Moxley and Tanahashi face off for the interim AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

You can check out the updated card for Wednesday’s show below:

* All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black

* Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice

* Jon Moxley & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho & Lance Archer