New Match Set For Next Week’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
April 22, 2023 | Posted by
A new match was set for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown on the latest edition of the Smackdown Lowdown. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville were angry after losing their women’s tag team title match, and Deville took issue with Zelina Vega getting a title match. This led to a match between the two for next week’s Smackdown. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Usos
* Sonya Deville vs. Zelina Vega
* Night one of the WWE Draft
