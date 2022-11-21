New Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has added a new match to this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Sunday that Ivy Nile will face Kiana James on Tuesday’s show, which airs live on USA Network.

The updated card for the show is:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

* Kiana James vs. Ivy Nile

* Toxic Attraction speaks

* SCRYPTS debuts