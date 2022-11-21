wrestling / News
New Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
November 20, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has added a new match to this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Sunday that Ivy Nile will face Kiana James on Tuesday’s show, which airs live on USA Network.
The updated card for the show is:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo
* Kiana James vs. Ivy Nile
* Toxic Attraction speaks
* SCRYPTS debuts
.@ivynile_wwe will battle @kianajames_wwe this week on #WWENXT!
📺 Tuesday at 8/7 C on @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/rYTOUyp0QI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 21, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Gives Updates On Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole After AEW Full Gear
- William Regal On How A Promo Changed Jon Moxley’s Career, Triple H’s Reaction, Learning About Moxley Before FCW
- Saraya on How She Feels After Her Match at AEW Full Gear, Being Nervous, Not Feeling Like a Product
- Booker T Jumps In On The Road Dogg – Bret Hart Controversy