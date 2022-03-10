wrestling / News
New Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new grudge match for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Thursday that Sarray and Tiffany Stratton will face off on Tuesday’s show after Sarray attacked Stratton during her match on this week’s episode. The attack was payback after Stratton slammed Sarray into a freight door backstage due to Sarray turning down an offer to upgrade her necklace.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live Tuesday on USA Network:
* North American Championship Qualifying Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar
* Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta
* A-Kid vs. KUSHIDA
* Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton
