wrestling / News
New Match Set For NXT Halloween Havoc
WWE has set a new match for this week’s Halloween Havoc episode of NXT, with Santos Escobar in a non-title bout. WWE has announced that Escobar will face Jake Atlas, but that the NXT Cruiserweight Championship will not be on the line.
The announcement reads:
Santos Escobar to face off with Jake Atlas in non-title bout
After sending Santos Escobar a painful message, Jake Atlas will get a chance to tangle with the NXT Cruiserweight Champion one-on-one.
Atlas will face Escobar in a non-title match at NXT Halloween Havoc.
Atlas recently aligned himself with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis” in the fight against Escobar and Legado del Fantasma. Though Joaquin Wilde pinned Adonis in last week’s Six-Man Tag Team bout, Atlas planted Escobar with a massive cartwheel DDT off the announce table.
Will Atlas again get the better of the champion, or will Escobar make Atlas regret taking up arms against the powerful faction?
More Trending Stories
- Pat McAfee Reveals He Paid Off Ridge Holland to Attack Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver 31
- Drew McIntyre Jammed a Pen Into Randy Orton’s Eye After Raw Went Off the Air (Video)
- Eric Bischoff On WCW Being Concerned About Mick Foley’s Hardcore Style, Foley’s Desire To Take Huge Bumps
- Backstage Reaction To WWE Championship Change at Hell in a Cell