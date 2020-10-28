New Match Set For NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE has set a new match for this week’s Halloween Havoc episode of NXT, with Santos Escobar in a non-title bout. WWE has announced that Escobar will face Jake Atlas, but that the NXT Cruiserweight Championship will not be on the line.

The announcement reads:

Santos Escobar to face off with Jake Atlas in non-title bout

After sending Santos Escobar a painful message, Jake Atlas will get a chance to tangle with the NXT Cruiserweight Champion one-on-one.

Atlas will face Escobar in a non-title match at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Atlas recently aligned himself with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis” in the fight against Escobar and Legado del Fantasma. Though Joaquin Wilde pinned Adonis in last week’s Six-Man Tag Team bout, Atlas planted Escobar with a massive cartwheel DDT off the announce table.

Will Atlas again get the better of the champion, or will Escobar make Atlas regret taking up arms against the powerful faction?