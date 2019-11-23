wrestling / News
New Match Set For NXT Takeover: WarGames
– A new match is official for tomorrow’s NXT Takeover: WarGames. WWE has announced that Angel Garza and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will face off on the WarGames pre-show before the main card.
The full announcement is below:
Before NXT TakeOver: WarGames gets rolling, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Angel Garza will be looking to make a big statement when the two competitors meet during the Takeover: Pre-Show.
The TakeOver: Pre-Show begins at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT and will be available on the award-winning WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee will host the Pre-Show coverage.
Scott has showed unbelievable promise, and his determination was on full display in a recent victory over Bronson Reed on NXT. Garza is looking to bounce back after a controversial loss in his challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Lio Rush.
Who will set the tone with a victory as NXT takes center stage in Chicago? Tune in to the TakeOver: Pre-Show at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT to find out!
