New Match Set For Raw, Winner Faces Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble
– Vince McMahon has set a Fatal Four-Way for tonight’s Raw, with the winner going on to face Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. The match came about after Braun Strowman was stripped of his championship opportunity due to his destruction of McMahon’s limo in the opening segment. That left Raw without an opponent to face Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Rumble. John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Finn Balor will battle for the title shot.
When McMahon came out to address the situation, Cena interrupted him and asked for the chance to take on Lesnar. He argued, “I have something no other WWE Superstar has: ruthless aggression!” Drew McIntyre then came out and made his case, followed by Corbin and then Balor. You can see clips and pics from the segment below.
