New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Casino Battle Royale finalists Christian Cage and Jungle Boy will team up against Private Party on Friday’s show.
Jungle Boy eliminated Christian to win the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing and earn an AEW World Championship match against Kenny Omega, which will go down on the June 11th episode of Dynamite. You can see the announcement below:
When the #HFO attacked Christian Cage for eliminating Matt Hardy from the Casino Battle Royale, #1 contender @boy_myth_legend was there to make the save! AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked a huge tag match for #AEWDynamite LIVE this Friday, Private Party vs. Jungle Boy & #ChristianCage! https://t.co/dmj0YQ74wC pic.twitter.com/cpTEMdxmwH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2021
