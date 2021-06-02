New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Casino Battle Royale finalists Christian Cage and Jungle Boy will team up against Private Party on Friday’s show.

Jungle Boy eliminated Christian to win the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing and earn an AEW World Championship match against Kenny Omega, which will go down on the June 11th episode of Dynamite. You can see the announcement below: