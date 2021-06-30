wrestling / News

New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

June 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo

AEW has set a new match for this week’s Dynamite, with Jungle Boy back in action after his World Title shot last week. On this week’s AEW Dark it was announced that Jungle Boy will face Jack Evans on Wednesday’s episode.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which is AEW’s return to Wednesday nights and airs live on TNT:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero
* Sammy Guevara vs. MJF
* Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans
* The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero M & Eddie Kingston
* Chris Jericho on commentary

