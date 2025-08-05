New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a four-way qualifier for a TBS Championship match for this week’s Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday that Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, Alex Windsor, and Billie Starkz will compete on Wednesday’s show for a spot in the four-way match for the TBS Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Mone will defend the title against an AEW representative, a CMLL rep and a STARDOM rep at the PPV.

The updated card for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW TBS Title Qualifier Match: Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue vs. Alex Windsor vs. Billie Starkz

* AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Young Bucks vs. Bandido & Brody King

* MJF vs. Brody King

* Mercedes Mone returns