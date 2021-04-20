wrestling / News
New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
April 19, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has added a new match to this week’s AEW Dynamite, with Billy Gunn seeking revenge against QT Marshall. The company announced on Monday night that Gunn will take on Marshall after the two had a backstage altercation on AEW Dark: Elevation that saw Marshall knock Gunn out.
The show airs Wednesday on TNT and has the following updated card:
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy
* Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Ricky Starks vs. Adam Page
* Penta El Zero M vs. Trent
* Billy Gunn vs. QT Marshall
* Jim Ross Interviews The Pinnacle
* Tony Schivone Interviews The Inner Circle
More Trending Stories
- Cinta de Oro Discusses Recent WWE Releases, What Paul Heyman Told Him About His Sin Cara Character
- Cody Rhodes Says There’s Almost No Chance He Turns Heel
- Mandy Rose Fall Edited Out Of Wrestlemania, More Details On Rain Delay Edit
- Steve Austin On WrestleMania 13 Match With Bret Hart, Vince McMahon’s Idea For The Finish, Bret’s Impact On His Career