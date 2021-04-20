New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a new match to this week’s AEW Dynamite, with Billy Gunn seeking revenge against QT Marshall. The company announced on Monday night that Gunn will take on Marshall after the two had a backstage altercation on AEW Dark: Elevation that saw Marshall knock Gunn out.

The show airs Wednesday on TNT and has the following updated card:

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy

* Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Ricky Starks vs. Adam Page

* Penta El Zero M vs. Trent

* Billy Gunn vs. QT Marshall

* Jim Ross Interviews The Pinnacle

* Tony Schivone Interviews The Inner Circle