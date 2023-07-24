wrestling / News
New Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
July 23, 2023 | Posted by
Masha Slamovich and Gisele Shaw will collide on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Sunday that the two Knockouts will do battle on this week’s show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and Impact Insiders on YouTube.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Loser Leaves Impact: Zicky Dice vs. Johnny Swinger
* Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young
* Trinity & Dani Luna vs. The Coven
* Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @GiseleShaw08 w/@SavannahEvansNV & @TheJaiVidal vs @mashaslamovich & @Kelly_WP #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/vW4pbR0SZZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 24, 2023
