wrestling / News
New Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
August 2, 2021 | Posted by
A new match is slated for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Monday that Jake Something, Daivari, Trey Miguel, and Rohit Raju will face off in a #1 contender’s match for an X-Division Championship match.
The updated card for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV, is:
* X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Jake Something vs. Daivari vs. Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju
* Frankie Kazarian, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers
* Chris Bey (w/Jay White) vs. Juice Robinson (w/David Finlay)
.@DashingChrisBey w/ @JayWhiteNZ faces Juice Robinson w/ @THEdavidfinlay THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/OTyFgDipXI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Enters WWE’s Ring Announcer Contest, Takes Shots At John Cena and Paul Heyman
- Backstage Rumor on Bray Wyatt Being Cleared From Medical Issues Before Release
- Backstage Update on Reaction to WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Superstars Fearing for Their Jobs
- Note on CM Punk Possibly Using Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality’ in AEW