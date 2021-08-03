wrestling / News

New Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

August 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

A new match is slated for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Monday that Jake Something, Daivari, Trey Miguel, and Rohit Raju will face off in a #1 contender’s match for an X-Division Championship match.

The updated card for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV, is:

* X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Jake Something vs. Daivari vs. Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju
* Frankie Kazarian, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers
* Chris Bey (w/Jay White) vs. Juice Robinson (w/David Finlay)

