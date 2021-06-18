wrestling / News
New Match Set For Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite
June 17, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Thursday evening that Penelope Ford will face Julia Hart, who will have the Varsity Blondes in her corner, on Friday’s show.
Dynamite airs Friday at 10 PM ET on TNT.
TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWDynamite at 10/9c on @TNTdrama, 2-time National Cheerleading Champion @TheJuliaHart (with #theVarsityBlonds) go one-on-one with the returning @thePenelopeFord!
Dynamite airs at 10/9c TOMORROW NIGHT on TNT pic.twitter.com/cdbESkSZY6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Vince McMahon Being a Major Proponent for Reginald
- Backstage Rumor on Released WWE Superstars Requesting to Forego Non-Compete Clauses
- Gerald Brisco Says Vince McMahon Doesn’t Surround Himself With ‘Yes Men’
- Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin’s ‘Austin 3:16’ Promo At King Of The Ring 1996, Talks Where Moment Ranks In WWE History