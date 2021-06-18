wrestling / News

New Match Set For Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

June 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Thursday evening that Penelope Ford will face Julia Hart, who will have the Varsity Blondes in her corner, on Friday’s show.

Dynamite airs Friday at 10 PM ET on TNT.

