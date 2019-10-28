New Match Set For Tonight’s Episode of Raw

– WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Raw. R-Truth and Buddy Murphy will face off as announced by the company on Monday afternoon. WWE’s preview of the match reads:

Buddy Murphy showed the WWE Universe a glimpse of what he can do last week in his Raw debut against Cedric Alexander. This week, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion will get the chance to expand on his statement.

Dawg!! You don’t like dressin up for Halloween 🎃 and going trick or treating? ……bruh you trippin👀 you must be on one ☝🏿😐🤷🏾‍♂️ ole Duddy Murphy smh https://t.co/ptkShHP1HO — WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) October 28, 2019

Following a pre-Raw Twitter interaction, Murphy will go on-on-one with R-Truth, a match that might seem like more of a challenge than Murphy may anticipate. While Truth has spent the last several months perfecting the art of the roll-up in his never-ending pursuit and defense of the 24/7 Championship, The Rapping Superstar is one of WWE’s most tenured and decorated veterans and has several United States and Tag Team Title reigns to his name. Murphy will need to tread lightly. After all, the line between Best Kept Secret and Most Overhyped is a thin one, and landing on the wrong side of it could stunt his Raw career before it ever gets going.