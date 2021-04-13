New Match Set For Tonight’s NXT

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Mercedes Martinez will face Jessi Kamea on tonight’s show.

The match was made after Martinez requested the rest of the money owed her for teaming with Aliyah after Kamea was injured. Stone was trying to get Kamea and Aliyah their NXT Women’s Tag Title match. Martinez then grabbed Aliya and got confronted by Kamea, leading to the match being made.