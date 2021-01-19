New Match Set For Tonight’s Raw

The Hurt Business will be in action on tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin will take on Riddle, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik on tonight’s show.

The announcement reads:

“Last week, following a defeat at the hand of the “All-Mighty” United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle shocked The Hurt Business with an impromptu challenge to take on to MVP. Riddle did not fare any better the second time around, as this one-on-one showdown resulted in a second beatdown at the hands of MVP and Lashley.

Tonight, “The Original Bro” teams with the high-flying Luchadores Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado in hopes to knock The Hurt Business off their high horse by handing them a huge loss in Six-Man Tag Team action. Don’t miss Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 on USA.”