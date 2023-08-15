wrestling / News
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Tyler Bate will take on Joe Coffey on tonight’s show.
The updated card for tonight’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. The Dyad
* NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Wes Lee vs. Dijak
* Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke
* Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak
* Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey
* Mustafa Ali announcement
