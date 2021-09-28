New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has made a last minute addition to tonight’s NXT, announcing a new singles match for the show. The company announced on Tuesday afternoon that Kyle O’Reilly will face Ridge Holland on tonight’s show.

The announcement reads:

Kyle O’Reilly looks to chop down Ridge Holland in the ring

Kyle O’Reilly and Ridge Holland have traded haymakers outside the ring, and tonight the two Superstars will throw down inside the squared circle.

The bruiser from Yorkshire and Pete Dunne launched an assault that knocked O’Reilly from the NXT Title Fatal 4-Way Match two weeks ago. O’Reilly delivered payback last week with a crushing blow that cost Holland & Dunne their matchup against Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa.

Who will gain the upper hand in the back-and-forth brawl tonight on USA Network?