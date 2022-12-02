wrestling / News
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
December 2, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has added a new bout to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn will battle Sheamus in a one-on-one bout on tonight’s episode.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on FOX, is:
* Smackdown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet
* Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn
TONIGHT at 8/7c on @FS1! @SamiZayn and @WWESheamus will kick off #SmackDown in a one-on-one matchup! pic.twitter.com/9PJEbUIi8V
— WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2022
