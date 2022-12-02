wrestling / News

New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has added a new bout to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn will battle Sheamus in a one-on-one bout on tonight’s episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on FOX, is:

* Smackdown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet
* Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn

