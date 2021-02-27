wrestling / News

New Match Set For WrestleMania 37

February 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Bianca Belair has made her choice regarding who she’ll face at WrestleMania 37. The 2021 Royal Rumble winner announced on this week’s SMackdown that she will challenge Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at the PPV, which takes place on April 10th and 11th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The match joins the previously-announced Edge vs. Roman Reigns match as the two bouts set for the two-night PPV. WWE still has a PPV between then and now in WWE Fastlane, which takes place on March 21st. Pics and clips from tonight’s segment are below:

