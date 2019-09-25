New Match Set For WWE Hell in a Cell

– Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan are set to team up at WWE Hell in a Cell. WWE announced after the events of tonight’s Smackdown, in which Reigns saved Bryan from a two-on-one attack at the hands of Erick Rowan and Luke Harper, that the two will team against Harper and Rowan at the PPV.

Hell in a Cell takes place on October 6th from Sacramento and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card after Smackdown and 205 Live.