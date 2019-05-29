wrestling / News
New Match Set For WWE Super ShowDown
– Lucha House Party will get their shot at Lars Sullivan at WWE Super ShowDown next week. WWE has announced that Sullivan will face Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a 1-on-3 Handicap Match for the show, which takes place on June 8th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and airs live on WWE Network.
The updated card for the show is:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Andrade vs. “Demon King” Finn Balor
* The Undertaker vs. Bill Goldberg
* Triple H vs. Randy Orton
* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
* Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
* Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party
* 50-Man Battle Royal: Participants TBD
