Impact News: New Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Madison Rayne on GAW

March 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s show. The company announced that John Skyler, Ace Austin, and Crazzy Steve will face off for a spot at the X-Division Championship match at Impact Rebellion. You can see the announcement below:

– Madison Rayne is the guest on today’s episode of GAW with SoCalVal, Mickie James, and Lisa Marie Varon:

