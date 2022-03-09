wrestling / News
Impact News: New Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Madison Rayne on GAW
– Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s show. The company announced that John Skyler, Ace Austin, and Crazzy Steve will face off for a spot at the X-Division Championship match at Impact Rebellion. You can see the announcement below:
Don’t miss an all new #IMPACTonAXSTV, this Thursday at 8/7c on @AXSTV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/YPm1XVDsYD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 9, 2022
– Madison Rayne is the guest on today’s episode of GAW with SoCalVal, Mickie James, and Lisa Marie Varon:
30 minute warning! NEW @thegawtv episode with special guest @MadisonRayne airing on https://t.co/tcJsNQHRx4! Click below! Don’t miss it! Join me @MickieJames and @REALLiSAMARiE in the live chatroom discussion. 😘 @PWInsidercom @ftlowrestling @wrestlecon #gawtv
— $oCalVal 💙 (@SoCalValerie) March 9, 2022
