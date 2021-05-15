New Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will team up on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Friday that the two will partner up to take on The Acclaimed next Wednesday on TNT.

Moxley and Kingston appear set to face The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Double or Nothing on May 30th. The Bucks challenged Moxley and Kingston to the match on this week’s show, though it has yet to be confirmed.

The updated lineup for next week’s show is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Varsity Blondes

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet

* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* Anthony Ogogo with The Factory vs. Austin Gunn