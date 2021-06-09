wrestling / News
New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a new bout for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Nyla Rose will take on Leyla Hirsch in a battle of top 5 contenders to Britt Baker’s AEW Women’s World Championship.
Dynamite airs this Friday at 10 PM ET on TNT.
This week on #AEWDynamite, it’ll be a battle of top contenders when #3 ranked @NylaRoseBeast (w/ @VickieGuerrero in her corner) battles #5 ranked @LegitLeyla in a match with major rankings implications!
Don’t miss DYNAMITE in a special timeslot, this Friday night 10pm ET/9pm CT! pic.twitter.com/6LhvQTc7uv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2021
