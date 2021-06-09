wrestling / News

New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

June 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced a new bout for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Nyla Rose will take on Leyla Hirsch in a battle of top 5 contenders to Britt Baker’s AEW Women’s World Championship.

Dynamite airs this Friday at 10 PM ET on TNT.

