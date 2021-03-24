New Match Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new bout for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan posted to Twitter on Wednesday to hype the full card for the show, noting that Hangman Page will face off with Cezar Bonani on tonight’s episode.

The updated lineup is:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal

* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. John Silver

* FTR and Shawn Spears vs. The Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin

* Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti

* Hangman Page vs. Cezar Bonani

* The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid

* Tony Schiavone Interviews Dr. Britt Baker