New Match Set For Tonight’s Raw

Bobby Lashley’s desire for the WWE Championship match he was promised by Miz has led to a match on tonight’s Raw…but with Braun Strowman. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Lashley interrupt Miz’s opening segment to demand that Miz give him the first shot at the WWE Championship, which Miz promised him in exchange for attacking Drew McIntyre last night at Elimination Chamber so that Miz could cash in Money in the Bank.

Lashley gave Miz until the top of the first hour to make his decision. When the time came, Miz said that he wanted a week to prepare for the match. That brought out Strowman, who said he deserved a title match and said that Adam Pearce and Shane McMahon had a vendetta against him. Shane came out and said that Strowman did not deserve the title match, but Strowman suggested a match with Lashley. Shane then made the match and said that if Strowman can beat Lashley, he’ll be added to next week’s WWE Championship match between Lashley and Miz.

"I made my decision……. that I need more time."#WWEChampion @mikethemiz is getting on the bad side of the #HurtBusiness very quickly! pic.twitter.com/UlgN7QR07j — WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021