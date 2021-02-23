wrestling / News
New Match Set For Tonight’s Raw
Bobby Lashley’s desire for the WWE Championship match he was promised by Miz has led to a match on tonight’s Raw…but with Braun Strowman. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Lashley interrupt Miz’s opening segment to demand that Miz give him the first shot at the WWE Championship, which Miz promised him in exchange for attacking Drew McIntyre last night at Elimination Chamber so that Miz could cash in Money in the Bank.
Lashley gave Miz until the top of the first hour to make his decision. When the time came, Miz said that he wanted a week to prepare for the match. That brought out Strowman, who said he deserved a title match and said that Adam Pearce and Shane McMahon had a vendetta against him. Shane came out and said that Strowman did not deserve the title match, but Strowman suggested a match with Lashley. Shane then made the match and said that if Strowman can beat Lashley, he’ll be added to next week’s WWE Championship match between Lashley and Miz.
"I made my decision……. that I need more time."#WWEChampion @mikethemiz is getting on the bad side of the #HurtBusiness very quickly! pic.twitter.com/UlgN7QR07j
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
The new #WWEChampion needs a week to get ready!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YnuFdFJ9C4
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑨𝑨𝑨𝑨𝑨𝑨𝑨𝑨𝑼𝑵!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HsCRpAtNeL
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
"If anybody's getting a #WWEChampionship Match around here, it's ME!" – @BraunStrowman#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ouXA8tJfgE
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
.@shanemcmahon is HERE on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/BojaxV1F6V
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
Big news for TONIGHT on #WWERaw@fightbobby vs. @BraunStrowman and if the Monster Among Men wins, it's a #TripleThreat Match for the #WWEChampionship next week! pic.twitter.com/iEvnGHA6uG
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
He won't get a #WWEChampionship opportunity tonight, but @BraunStrowman WILL get @fightbobby one-on-one…
and if he wins, @mikethemiz defends the title against BOTH behemoths in a #TripleThreat Match next week on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/HX0H08s1GY
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
Now that they did the business, @fightbobby delivers the hurt!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WahIOd9kGu
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
